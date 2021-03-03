OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post sales of $63.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.04 million and the lowest is $37.20 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $31.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $368.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.50 million to $661.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $206.85 million, with estimates ranging from $204.80 million to $208.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,468,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 490,667 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,496,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSUR stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.80 million, a PE ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

