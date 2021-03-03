ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) PT Raised to $9.25

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $7.50 to $9.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ORBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. 7,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,410. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.47 million, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 168,941 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

