Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Shares Down 10%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) was down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 2,728,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,361,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $258.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Orbital Energy Group worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

