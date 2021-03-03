Orbs Price Tops $0.0338 on Top Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $75.44 million and $9.68 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbs has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00059178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.69 or 0.00780893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00033836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

