Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ORTX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. 25,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,048. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.31. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $12.55.
In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
About Orchard Therapeutics
Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
