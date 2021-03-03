Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ORTX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. 25,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,048. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.31. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ORTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

