Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.50

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $184.92 million and $35.84 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00058849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.15 or 0.00782231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00062137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.