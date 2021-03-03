Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 3,473 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Fox Factory by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

