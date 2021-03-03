Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

AMG opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $148.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.