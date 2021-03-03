Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

