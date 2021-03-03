Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,602 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.16.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

