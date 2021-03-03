Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Itron by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Itron by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Itron by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $117.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $120.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.