Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,151,000 after buying an additional 62,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.83. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $179.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.