Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,600 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $266.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.81 and a 200-day moving average of $233.73.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.