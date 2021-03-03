Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after buying an additional 691,519 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $33,313,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,047,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,974.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after buying an additional 463,439 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,849.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 396,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $38,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,309,453 shares of company stock valued at $203,938,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

