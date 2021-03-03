Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

VOYA stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

