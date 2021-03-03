Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,409 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,919,000 after acquiring an additional 254,238 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,299,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,470,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,306 shares of company stock valued at $693,074. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

