Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,531 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 6,944.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $89.62.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

