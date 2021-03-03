Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 29,041 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,677 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 29,041 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,254 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,283 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,377 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average is $117.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

