Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 926 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $119.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $108.20. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.