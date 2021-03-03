Origin Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19,313.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $19,313.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.89 or 0.00484053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00073566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00079090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00482479 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 6,925,101 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

