Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Up 41.6% This Week

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $17.20 or 0.00034164 BTC on exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $353.15 million and $60.63 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.78 or 0.00476229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00075364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00078505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00083533 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00054411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.03 or 0.00488637 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.