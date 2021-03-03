Ormeus Coin Price Tops $0.0234 on Major Exchanges (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $841,200.39 and approximately $6,169.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00479830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00073500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00078177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00082814 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.96 or 0.00495726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054302 BTC.

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

