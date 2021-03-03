Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Robert George Friesen Purchases 25,000 Shares

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Robert George Friesen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$850,000.
Shares of OCO stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.00. 178,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.44. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$371.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -985.00.
Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) Company Profile
