Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Robert George Friesen Purchases 25,000 Shares

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Robert George Friesen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$850,000.

Shares of OCO stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.00. 178,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.44. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$371.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -985.00.

Get Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) alerts:

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.