OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) President David R. Bailey Sells 4,769 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $266,300.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ KIDS traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $57.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
