Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.39% of Otis Worldwide worth $113,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

