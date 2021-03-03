Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Cowen

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NYSE OTIS traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 38,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

