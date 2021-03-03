Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Trading Down 7.4%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.01. 1,837,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,658,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTLK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outlook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $348.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Terry Dagnon sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $33,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,127,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,221.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,823,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,127 shares of company stock valued at $358,825. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

