Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.13

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.19. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 405,448 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60,530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,075,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 50,683 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

