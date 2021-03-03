Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.34. Ovid Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 2,338,863 shares changing hands.

OVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $253.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

