Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.34. Ovid Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 2,338,863 shares changing hands.
OVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.
The stock has a market capitalization of $253.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.
About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
