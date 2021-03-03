Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Owens Corning worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.95.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

