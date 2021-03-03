Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.10

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,876 ($24.51) on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,940.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,798.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

