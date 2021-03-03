PAC Global (PAC) Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last Week

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $29.04 million and $102,087.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,151,379,284 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

