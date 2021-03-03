Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter.

PTEU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,987 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

