Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 9.8%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.97. Approximately 4,448,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,394,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,946,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock valued at $79,945,094. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

