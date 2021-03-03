Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PFLC remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530. Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80.
About Pacific Financial
