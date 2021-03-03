PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Price Down 10.3%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) shares dropped 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.19 and last traded at $41.83. Approximately 2,046,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,278,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.

PD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $17,961,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,166,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,235,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 7,499 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $337,604.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 742,811 shares of company stock valued at $34,352,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after buying an additional 3,677,663 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,991,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $19,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

