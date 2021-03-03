PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Down 7.4%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.62 and last traded at $55.64. 3,406,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,146,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $3,026,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

