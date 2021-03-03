Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 3,894,416 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $176.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 774,329 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 611,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 96,653 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

