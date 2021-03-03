Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 3,894,416 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $176.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 774,329 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 611,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 96,653 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
