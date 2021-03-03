Pamp Network Price Reaches $0.0023 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $5,505.37 and approximately $289,400.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.31 or 0.00776782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

PAMP is a token. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars.

