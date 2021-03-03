Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.45

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.45 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 17.05 ($0.22). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.40 ($0.23), with a volume of 3,058,555 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £335.53 million and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.45.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

