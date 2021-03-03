Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post sales of $468.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $457.20 million and the highest is $480.74 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $358.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

