Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

PAAS opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

