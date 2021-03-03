Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,118 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7,338.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $25,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,642.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10,264.42 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,852.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,465.94.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,640.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

