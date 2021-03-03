Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 283.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,195 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 498.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $549.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.61, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.14.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

