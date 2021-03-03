Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,259 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Valero Energy worth $43,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 491.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 223.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 422,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 158.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

NYSE:VLO opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,553.48, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.