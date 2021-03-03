Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $28,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,335 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

