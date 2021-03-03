Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $38.34 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,298 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Activision Blizzard worth $38,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,478 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.