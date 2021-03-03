Pantos (PAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,110.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Pantos token can now be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $7,110.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pantos has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.32 or 0.00485085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00074475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00078363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00083113 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00054662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.08 or 0.00486609 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,944,753 tokens. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

Pantos Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.