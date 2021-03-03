ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 51.4% Lower This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $281,861.74 and approximately $481.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.00377744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

