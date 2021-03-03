Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issues Earnings Results

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. 341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,184. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.20 million, a P/E ratio of -159.09 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKOH shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

